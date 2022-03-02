Wilderness Sports to close March 31

After 46 years in operation, Dillon’s Wilderness Sports will close March 31.

The sports and outdoor retailer’s owners — JT Greene, Lucy Hedrick, Sean Gatzen and Emily Messegee — announced the closure Monday, Feb. 28. Increasing supply chain issues and other impacts of the pandemic have made operating an outdoor retailer increasingly difficult, according to the news release.

The four owners are heartbroken over the decision, the release states. The store’s closing sale begins Tuesday, March 1. The store will decrease the price of its inventory weekly until March 31. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily throughout March.

The store will host its final demo sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19, and other used equipment, parts, tools and fixtures will go on sale the same day.

Anyone who is interested in leasing or purchasing the space can contact Summit Real Estate Professionals at 970-513-4000. The four owners will continue to develop residential units on the second floor of the building.