Wilderness Sports to host bike demo, film screening

Wilderness Sports.



DILLON — Wilderness Sports will host a free Rocky Mountain Bikes demo day and giveaway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Frisco Peninsula Dickey Day parking area. Those who are interested in participating should bring a photo ID, credit card, helmet, water bottle and preferred pedals, if riding clipless. Demo pedals will be available. Those who carpool or ride their bikes to the event will get an additional entry for the giveaway.

On Friday, July 19, the sporting goods store will host a screening of “Dawn Wall,” the story of rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the film starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in the shop or on the Wilderness Sports website or Facebook page.

For more information on either event, call 97-468-5687.