Wildernest: A local industry leader in property management and sales

Editor’s Note: This is a Paid Advertorial brought to you by Wildernest Property Management.

Wildernest Property Management’s team offers knowledge and expertise when it comes to managing homeowners’ properties and guiding homeowners associations.

For more than 40 years, Wildernest Property Management has been an industry leader in property management and rentals. The company specializes in long-term leasing and condo maintenance, property sales, and homeowner association community management.

One of Wildernest’s advantages over other property management companies is that it’s locally owned and operated. Tony Snyder, Wildernest’s long time general manager and previous owner, was adamant about selling to a local who would continue to use local contractors and employees. In 2009, Gary Barr’s family bought the company and has remained true to Snyder’s vision and commitment to excellence.

Commitment to employees

Due to its strong legacy, Wildernest has little employee turnover compared to other Summit County companies —Wildernest’s is about 36 percent, as opposed to an estimated 75 percent for the county, said Leanne Shaw, general manager of Wildernest.

Wildernest employees stay for an average of 7 years, but there are plenty who have worked for the company for more than 15 years, she said. In total, it retains over 40 employees.

Wildernest also remains loyal to former employees who have left to open their own businesses, for example, in housekeeping and water mitigation, by contracting their services.

Employee longevity not only benefits the community and local economy, but also ensures the best knowledge and expertise when it comes to managing homeowners’ properties and guiding homeowners associations.

In-house maintenance and repair services

Wildernest provides repair and maintenance services for residents, from snow removal to minor plumbing, electrical and total remodels. Their vast network of contractors, as well as the sheer number of units they manage, allows Wildernest to provide fast service (as opposed to waiting sometimes months for a renovation bid). And, it’s often at a lower price than individuals can obtain, with Wildernest’s bulk service agreements with outside contractors.

“We’re the biggest HOA management company in the county, outside of Vail Resorts,” Shaw said.

The company also does security checks for problems like leaks, heating and needed repairs for second homeowners who don’t inhabit their units regularly. Plus, a live person always answers the phone — 24/7 — to take care of any emergencies.

Shifting focus back to long-term leasing and real estate sales

In August, Wildernest sold the short-term rental portion of its business — 56 units — to Vacasa, the largest, full-service short-term vacation rental management company in North America.

“We wanted to focus more on our long-term leasing, real estate sales, and HOA Community Management,” Shaw said, adding that every Wildernest employee involved in its previous short-term rental business were given nearly a year’s heads up regarding the possible sale and had the choice to join Vacasa’s team.

“We value our employees. They’re like family,” Shaw said. “It’s the same treatment and culture that we want to give to our clients.”

Wildernest leases and manages properties in all corners of Summit County. It finds and screens tenants, regularly inspects properties, processes rent, deals with any late fees or tenant problems and pays owners in the middle of the month, rather than waiting until the end of the month.

Wildernest manages one out of every 12 households in Summit County, including condos, timeshares, single-family homes and more than 150 rental units.

“We’re the largest long-term leasing agent in the county,” Shaw said.

On the real estate sales end, Wildernest takes care of every detail, from pricing to closing.

Wildernest also manages more than 70 homeowner associations throughout Summit County, providing each HOA with an individual manager, accountant, property manager and maintenance and repair staff. It has built a solid reputation for its knowledge and expertise of every detail of every building and HOA need.

Wildernest lives up to their motto of “surpassing expectations” through its team of experts, who are dedicated to the highest standards in the industry.

“It all comes down to trust and peace of mind,” Shaw said. “The bottom line is: We work for you, so you don’t have to work so much.”