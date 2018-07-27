Wildernest Vacation Rentals raises $17,000 for Buffalo Fire responders

A fundraiser started by Wildernest Vacation Rentals has raised more than $17,000 in support of the firefighters and other groups who stepped up to fight the Buffalo Mountain Fire last month.

"It started as a random act of kindness," said Joshua Harris, a customer care specialist for Wildernest Vacation Rentals who helped champion the cause. "We have tons of employees who live up here and we felt compelled to get together and help out the community however we could. We really just wanted to give back to those departments."

The Silverthorne company created a GoFundMe page on June 20, with the hopes of raising $10,000 to boost the organizations involved with the firefighting efforts. The campaign quickly picked up steam, and just over a month after it began, patrons have raised just under $18,000. The campaign has since ended.

The donations, called the Buffalo Mountain Fire Appreciation Fund, will be equally distributed to the organizations that responded to help. Harris estimates that about a dozen organizations will be included, but noted that some have chosen to pass on their donations to other organizations with more need.

"It's amazing, astonishing," said Harris. "I'm so happy the community came together with such a quick response. It makes me love where I live even more."