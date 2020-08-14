Wildfire breaks out in Grand County

Helicopters drop retardant on the Williams Fork Fire that broke out on Friday in Grand County.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

A wildfire broke out Friday east of Henderson Mill in Grand County.

The fire is being called the Williams Fork Fire. It’s burning in the southern Williams Fork Valley on US Forest Service land. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. and quickly grew from 10 to 20 acres in about an hour.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, helicopters and airplanes were dropping retardant as firefighters on the ground worked to contain the blaze, according to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered on County Road 30, including the Sugarloaf Campground and South Fork Campground. Country Road 30 and Country Road 3 are closed at their junction, just south of Grand County’s border with Summit County.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.