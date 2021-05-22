Wildfire breaks out near Henderson Mill
Crews are responding to a wildfire spotted near County Road 30.
According to the Kremmling Fire Department, flames are visible along with considerable smoke about two miles off of County Road 30 near Henderson Mill.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is approximately 1 acre and that there are no evacuations at this time. The public is asked to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
