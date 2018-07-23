Wildfire burning north of Gypsum

UPDATE: Last night when Gypsum residents went to bed, their last view of the fire burning north of town was a glowing hillside.

When they woke up this morning, all they could see was a small column of smoke.

Crews comprised primarily of local resources battled the fire through the night when it laid down due to cooler temperatures and higher humidity. Firefighters plan to re-assess the fire today. Residents may witness some flare ups and smoke reports as temperatures increase and winds pick up.

The fire is burning on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property and is estimated at 10 acres.

Sunday, July 22 — 10 p.m.

The wildfire was spotted north of Gypsum after a thunderstorm moved through the area.

A statement from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office reported that at approximately 7:45 p.m., Gypsum Fire Protection District and crews responded to multiple calls for lightning and smoke reports near the Trail Gulch area in Gypsum.

"Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that a wildfire had ignited on USFS land and called for assistance as teams began work on containment. As nightfall sets in, more crews have arrived and are assisting with suppression efforts. No structures are being threatened at this time and crews will continue work into the night," noted the sheriff's office statement.

Dispatch reported several people called 911 after seeing a column of smoke and smelling the fire, around 7:30 p.m.

"It was that magic moment when you see lighting start a fire before your very eyes," Eagle resident Jeff Kerkove said on social media.