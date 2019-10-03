Wildfire closes I-70 near Edwards

A wildfire near Edwards has closed I-70.

Photo courtesy Jessica Beegle

VAIL — The east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed outside of Edwards because of a wildfire in the area that sparked at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire had spread to four acres by 6 p.m.

The interstate is closed between Exit 157 at Wolcott (Colorado Highway 131) and Exit 167 at Avon.

“With the red flag warning and the wind, we’re not surprised that a spark would spread quickly,” said Tracy Leclair, of the Eagle River Fire Protection District. “Luckily we crews were able to be on the scene almost immediately.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation is telling drivers to expect long delays, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated at VailDaily.com.