Wildfire flares up outside Kremmling; campers evacuated

Grand County authorities are responding to a roughly 10 acre wildland fire near Grand County’s borders with Summit and Eagle counties with smoke visible from Kremmling.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 1 p.m. Monday after reports of smoke came in from Trough Road by Dice Hill.

Summit County units are also responding to the blaze, according to Grand County’s Office of Emergency Management. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is helping to evacuate campers in the area.

The Office of Emergency Management is asking that people stay clear of the area. Dispatch is also requesting that people not call to report smoke in the area since crews are already responding.

