Wildfire mitigation project taking place in Breckenridge

FRISCO — A fuels reduction project began Thursday near the Park 7 neighborhood in Breckenridge. The project aims to reduce timber on 43 acres of White River National Forest and Summit County open space, according to a news release. The trees are being cut in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire near communities in the wildland urban interface.

Work is expected to last through mid November, and some traffic delays on Blue Ridge and Barton roads are possible.

The project is funded in part by Strong Future 1A funds and is part of the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado State Forest Service Good Neighbor Authority program.

Crews will cut and remove all trees, reducing the number of slash piles and smoke from burning.