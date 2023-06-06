Wildfire preparedness event scheduled at Summit County Senior Center
A wildfire preparedness event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6, at the Summit County Senior Center, located at 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco, from 4-5:30 p.m., according to senior services program coordinator Lizzie Meyer.
The event will include advice from local firefighting agencies, like Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District, about what people should do to prepare for the potential of wildfires this summer.
