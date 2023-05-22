Wildfire smoke from Canada clouds views in Summit County, reducing air quality
The High Country is filling with wildfire smoke as crews continue to fight fires in Canada that have caused air quality alerts across the U.S.
Smoke is expected to linger in the mountains for the next few days, or longer, depending on the air current and extend of the wildfires in Canada.
While the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has issued “unhealthy” air quality alerts for parts of the Front Range, Colorado Springs and Denver, no such alerts have been issued for the region that includes Summit County. The Aspen and Colorado River Basin regions currently shows “good” air quality, according to the state department of health.
“People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion within the affected areas,” according to the advisory.
For the latest air quality alerts, visit Colorado.gov/airquality/.
