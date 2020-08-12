Wildfire smoke impacts Summit County air quality

Though there are currently no wildfires in Summit County, smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction and Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is affecting the local air quality. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a health advisory for the county lasting through 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

If visibility is less than 5 miles, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy and people should remain indoors, according to a news release. For example, if people in downtown Frisco or Dillon can’t see Buffalo Mountain or if those in Breckenridge can’t see the top of the ski resort, they should move indoors.

To mitigate exposure, public health officials recommend people reduce exertion, drink fluids and temporarily relocate if smoke is present indoors.

“While cloth masks help protect against the spread of respiratory droplets that transmit COVID-19, they do not protect you from the harmful effects of wildfire smoke particles, which can travel through a fabric face covering,” Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in the release. “We all need to be vigilant and follow preventative measures to avoid exposure to smoke during the pandemic.”