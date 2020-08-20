Wildfires upend Summit High sports season-opening competitions

Summit High School cross-country runners jog together at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area at Tigers practice Tuesday, Aug. 18

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

DILLON — After extensive sports schedule changes and cancellations due to the pandemic, the current outbreak of wildfires across the state has delayed the start of the Summit High School sports season.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, the golf team did not make the trip to the Battlement Mesa Classic at the Battlement Mesa Golf Club in Parachute due to transportation difficulties because of the wildfires — namely, the closure of Interstate 70 because of the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon.

The season opener now will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Eagle Valley Invitational at the Eagle Ranch Golf Club in Eagle. The Tigers will then play again 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Rifle Invitational at the Rifle Creek Golf Course in Rifle. Summit High Athletic Director Travis Avery said if the interstate closures remain, the golf team will have to take a much longer route to Rifle.

First-year Tigers golf coach Ryne Scholl said he hopes the program can reschedule a makeup competition, perhaps a three-team meet, with neighboring schools to make up for not playing in Battlement Mesa.

The Tigers cross-country team also will not travel to compete in a planned season-opener due to the I-70 closure. Instead of racing in the Warrior Dash Invitational this weekend in Grand Junction, the Tigers plan to take on Eagle Valley in a meet dubbed the Wildfire Dual at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area in Frisco. Avery said spectators will not be permitted in the start and finish area of the race per COVID-19 regulations.