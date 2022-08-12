Wildland firefighter based out of Craig dies while fighting blaze in Oregon

CRAIG — A 27-year-old firefighter with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew died Wednesday, Aug. 10, after being struck by a tree while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management expressed their grief in a news release announcing the death of Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan, on Thursday.

According to the agencies, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received information about a wildland firefighter who was critically injured after being struck by a tree.

The release said that Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services were dispatched to the scene. Paramedics assigned to the fire also tried to save Hagan’s life, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The release said Hagan’s body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip in Douglas County, Oregon, to the Roseburg Regional Airport by the medical helicopter.

At the airport, firefighters from the BLM, Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District stood together to honor Hagan as his body arrived and was transferred to the care of a funeral service provider. The firefighters then provided an honor escort to the funeral home.

“It is a sad day in public safety,” Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said in a statement. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”

