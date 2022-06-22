Wildland firefighters to see increased pay, benefits following federal bill approval

The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has $600 million slated as benefits for wildland firefighters.

Hugh Carey / Summit Daily News

Wildland firefighters will receive more support in the form of $600 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In addition to increasing pay, the money will establish mental wellness and health support for wildland firefighters, improve recruitment and retention and establish a new wildland fire management occupational series to strengthen the nation’s wildland firefighter workforce.