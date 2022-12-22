Will it be a white Christmas in Summit County? Sort of.

A skier poses for a photo after being the first one down the mountain at Loveland Ski Area's opening day on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Weather reports predict a potential light dusting for the county over Christmas weekend but not much snow is expected.

Summit County residents hoping for a postcard-esque start to Christmas Day — complete with falling fluffy snow — may not get exactly what they want according to weather forecasts.

While the current cold spell will be enough to ensure the county keeps its white blanket, snowfall isn’t expected the morning of Christmas Day, according to Caitlyn Mensch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Boulder. But some light dusting could occur in the afternoon and into the evening on Dec. 25.

“It won’t be the classic, beautiful ‘wake up and see snow falling,’ but at least you could see it later in the day,” Mensch said, adding that no major systems are expected for the county over the weekend.

Some snow could fall on Saturday, Dec. 24, but Mensch said she doesn’t expect more than 3 inches during the weekend.

“It’s going to be very light accumulation,” Mensch said.

According to a Thursday, Dec. 22, report from OpenSnow , run by Boulder-based meteorologist Joel Gratz, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are all expected to see just an inch of new snow during the weekend, all of it during Saturday — Christmas Eve.

The frigid temperatures, brought on partly by wind gusts that were said to have reached as high as 50 mph earlier in the week, will also subside over the weekend, Mensch said.

“The trends into the weekend are going to be a bit warmer,” she said, with daily temperatures expected in the 20s.

Winds could still reach 30-40 mph in the county’s higher elevation areas this weekend, but for most of the county’s towns it will likely be in the teens to single digits, Mensch said.