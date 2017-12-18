Will Summit County see a white Christmas?

With the dry and mild weather so far this winter, skiers and riders have been dreaming of white all season, not just for the holidays. While snowfall on Christmas Day isn’t looking promising at this point, the temperature will drop and the county should see snow leading up to the Dec. 25 holiday.

Today through Wednesday is forecasted to be mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service. A cold airmass will move in Thursday morning, with a chance of snow during the day and into the evening, with a high of 29. Cold temperatures will continue on Friday, and another cold front is expected to arrive on Saturday with even colder temperatures and another chance of snow.

Temperatures over the weekend are expected to only hit the teens, and low temperatures Sunday morning could drop below zero.

Meteorologist Joel Gratz from opensnow.com wrote in his forecast today he expects 3 to 6 plus inches of snow on Thursday. At this point he estimates another 3-6 inches from Friday night through Saturday night.

“Following dry and mostly sunny weather on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the final 10 days of December should be more active with perhaps average or above-average precipitation,” Gratz writes.