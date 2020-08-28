Williams Fork Fire almost 12,000 acres

The Williams Fork fire has burned 11,992 acres and remains 5% contained after successful burn operations earlier this week.

From Sky-Hi News

Despite not seeing the rain that was forecast earlier this week, the Williams Fork Fire didn’t see large growth or activity on Wednesday.

Crews continue to strengthen containment lines west of Fraser near Beaver Mountain and Moose Run subdivisions, as well as mop up hot spots in the area of the burn operations near County Road 30.

Additional heavy equipment has arrived to assist in building fire lines.

Burning operations were accomplished Tuesday both by ground and air, with aerial ignition done using a dispenser that launches small plastic spheres through an opening in a helicopter. The spheres are filled with a chemical that reacts and ignites after a short delay.

This type of air ignition allowed for burning operations on terrain that may be difficult or unsafe for firefighters to reach by ground. The planned ignitions are intended to burn in a “mosaic” pattern at a lower intensity than an uncontrolled wildfire.

Looking forward, the weather is predicted to get drier throughout the week with potential for thunderstorms.

An operational fire update will be hosted on the Facebook page at 5 p.m. today at http://www.facebook.com/williamsforkfire.