Williams Fork Fire at 3% containment

Williams Fork Fire from County Road 3 on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Courtesy Amy Noraka

The latest reports from the Williams Fork Fire have the blaze increasing in size by only a few hundred acres on Tuesday with the fire now 3% contained.

According to the US Forest Service, the Williams Fork Fire showed little growth as it spotted over Darling Creek to the south by approximately a half-mile on Tuesday.

The fire also continued to burn within its perimeter, and a small smoke column could be seen, as weather conditions allowed firefighters to make progress containing the fire.

Overall, the fire is 3% contained with containment taking place in the northwest area along County Road 30. The Great Basin Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the fire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Today’s efforts remain focused on protecting infrastructure and high resource values in the area, while remaining aware of potentially hazardous weather and fuels conditions, as highlighted by the Red Flag Warning that was issued for today.

Fire managers are reportedly developing contingency plans with the overall goal of preventing the fire from reaching private lands.

The Williams Fork Fire Pre-Plan Map for pre-planning and preparation purposes is available for public use. There are no standing evacuation orders for residential areas, including the Fraser Valley.

For the most current Grand County information and to sign up for CodeRED Emergency Notifications, go to http://www.gcemergency.com and http://www.co.grand.co.us/1331/Williams-Fork-Fire.