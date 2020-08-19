Williams Fork firefighters prepare for Red Flag conditions

The Williams Fork Fire smoke plume can be seen from Grand Elk in Granby on Saturday evening.

Courtesy Julie Eichler

Throughout the day Tuesday, the Williams Fork Fire activity was similar to Monday, where the flames were active, but didn’t spread much.

The fire is currently 6,627 acres and 0% contained. A Type 2 Incident Command team took over on Monday and has been preparing for a Type 1 team to come in on Wednesday.

An afternoon update on the fire noted the flames did grow slightly to the south, reaching the bottom of the Darling Creek drainage on Tuesday.

Crews continue to work on building containment lines to the east, west and south, while keeping it from crossing County Road 30. The goal remains protecting infrastructure and high value resources in the area.

Later this week, weather over the fire is expected to be near Red Flag conditions, which include high temperatures and low relative humidity, as well as thunderstorms.

The Type 1 Command team will take over management of the fire on Wednesday, bringing extra resources to address the complexity of the fire.