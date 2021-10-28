Wind speeds reached 80 miles per hour Wednesday while snow totals were lackluster

Snow seemed to fall all day Wednesday, Oct. 27, but accumulations were fairly low. More noticeable was the wind, which reached a peak of 80 mph on Loveland Pass.

David Barjenbruch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said that while Loveland Pass’ peak wind speed was 80 mph, wind speeds were in the 60-70 mph range for most of the day.

“Across Summit County, wind gusts were in the 30-40 mph range. … In the Dillon and Silverthorne area, it looks like they had gusts from 33-43 mph — same with Frisco. As we head to the Copper Mountain area, wind gusts were about 50-55 mph,” Barjenbruch said.

Twenty-four hour snow totals as of Thursday morning were light, with 0.5 inches recorded in Frisco. Areas north of Silverthorne reported only a trace of snow, Barjenbruch said.

Ski areas recorded modest amounts of snow, as well, with Arapahoe Basin Ski Area recording 2 inches Thursday morning. Keystone Resort reported no new snow Thursday morning but 4 inches Wednesday, Oct. 27. Loveland Ski Area, which is set to open Saturday, Oct. 30, reported 3 inches Thursday morning.

Another chance of snow is expected starting Sunday, Oct. 31, and Barjenbruch said there should be widespread, light snow in Summit County that night. The snow is forecast to continue into Monday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“We are trending more toward winter here and getting more frequent snow coming in,” Barjenbruch said.