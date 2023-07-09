Wine and Jazz festival to return to Keystone

Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival will return to River Run Village on July 15 and 16.

Keystone Neighbourhood Co./Courtesy photo

Keystone will be welcoming residents and visitors for its annual Wine and Jazz Festival July 15 and 16 in River Run Village.

Dubbed the “benchmark for July events in the mountains,” the weekend-long festivities will include hundreds of wine varieties and the return of Denver-based jazz band Dotsero in addition to other groups, according to a news release from the Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

The wines, which will include red, white, rose and sparkling, will be paired with food from 17 Keystone residents. Tickets for the tasting, which will run from 1-5 p.m., cost $80 and include a commemorative tasting glass and access to unlimited tastings.

A separate ticket for the food festival costs $30 and provides access to five gourmet food dishes from participating vendors but does not include the wine tasting.

A two-person festival ticket is also available and will cost $180. It includes the wine tasting, a wristband loaded with three food credits redeemable for gourmet food and two commemorative glasses.

Additionally, an educational seminar will be held on July 15 at noon that will focus on the art of the Italian Aperitivo that will highlight six Italian wine regions. The seminar, which is a separate ticket from the main festival, will be hosted by Scott Thomas, a 20-year-veteran of the wine and hospitality industry. Tickets cost $30.

Another event that will require the purchase of a separate ticket is a bottomless mimosa and pancake buffet event on the morning of July 16. That event is almost sold out and tickets cost $60.

All tickets can be purchased online at http://www.KeystoneFestivals.com/Festivals/Wine-and-Jazz/Tickets/ .