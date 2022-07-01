Wine, dine and relax on some of Summit County’s best patios

Sauce on the Blues patio, among the largest in Summit County, is pictured on a sunny summer day.

There’s nothing quite like a cool breeze and a drink under the Colorado sun. Fortunately, Summit County is loaded with outdoor drinking and dining opportunities, from quaint coffee shops to puppy-friendly pizzerias. Whether you’re looking for coffee, draft beers or a full meal, the county has you covered.

Given all the options available, here is a round-up of some of the county’s best patios.

Sauce on the Blue

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 970-468-7488; 58 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; SauceOnTheBlue.com

Sauce on the Blue needs no introduction to Summit County residents. The restaurant is a five-time Best of Summit award winner and has one of the largest patios in the county.

“If it’s not the largest, I’d like to know whose is,” managing partner Tim Applegate said. The patio seats 50 to 60 guests, and it sits on the western shore of the Blue River in Silverthorne. Diners can kick back on the large patio overlooking the water, enjoy fine Italian cuisine and listen to some live music.

No matter what you’re craving — spaghetti bolognese or penne gorgonzola, margherita pizza or chicken marsala — Sauce on the Blue has all the old-world Italian favorites and will cater to all dietary restrictions.

Local bands are playing every Wednesday and Sunday through the summer, showcasing a mix of easing going country styles. “Colorado music,” Applegate calls it.

After 6:30 p.m., customers can snag deals like 25% off appetizers and more during happy hour. That includes $5 glasses of wine, $6 well drinks and $1 off premium draft beer and cocktails.

Sauce on the Blue is open for lunch and dinner and is available for banquets and weddings.

Fatty’s Pizzeria

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 970-453-9802; 106 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; FattysPizzeria.com

With the only double-decker patio in the county, Fatty’s Pizzeria offers multiple golden-hour views of the Breckenridge peaks. Visitors can eat up the view between bites of Fatty’s “world famous” pizza.

“We have some of the best views of the mountain,” manager Jessie Hart said.

A discount-laden happy hour and dog-friendly patio add to the benefits. Happy hour brings with it cheaper entrees and $2.50 slices of pizzas. One can pet their furry best friend, sip on a $6 margarita and soak in the sun all at once.

Part of its fame, Fatty’s is the oldest pizzeria in Breckenridge. It offers classic and casual Italian fare, from pizzas and pastas to subs and lasagna, with daily specials to spice things up. It even doubles as a full-service sports bar with 21 TVs.

Whether you are hosting a post-game party or looking to enjoy a slice with your furry friend, Fatty’s has something to offer for every occasion.

The Crown

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 970-453-6022; 215 S. Main St., Breckenridge; TheCrownBreckenridge.com

The Crown sits perfectly along the Blue River, and its patio extends right out to the riverwalk. Bikers, walkers and anyone wandering by can grab a quick bite or stop for a drink.

“It’s a great place to end an adventure day,” owner Sara Cox said. Cyclists are welcome to lock their bike up behind the shop at one of its bike racks and find a pleasant seat in the sun to enjoy an espresso before a ride, or a draft after one.

It’s a one-stop shop for coffee connoisseurs, those who scream for ice cream and anyone interested in a boozy beverage to end the day. The Crown is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, serving breakfast, lunch and evening appetizers and of course all varieties of drinks from dawn to dusk.

Cox called her establishment a “new hybrid of coffee shop.” ​​Wi-Fi, croissants and caffeine are available for those wanting to work outside the office. Reclaimed wood from Cox’s grandparents’ Grand Junction sheep farm lines the walls, adding to the rustic aesthetic. And despite the easy-going pastoral vibe, Cox said the shop welcomes friends seeking midday mimosas and barbecue flatbread.

The Crown is even a great destination for families, too. Children can play on the green behind the shop’s ample outdoor patio. They can wipe their ice cream-covered fingers on the grass while their parents imbibe at the Crown’s outdoor seating.

Enza’s Delicatessen

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; 970-468-7518; 358 Blue River Parkway Unit A, Silverthorne; EnzasDeliAndMarket.com

Breakfast on the Blue River never tasted so good. A new expanded patio space, a full assortment of baked goods, made-to-order sandwiches for breakfast or lunch, coffee galore and cocktails, too, make up the offerings at Enza’s Delicatessen in Silverthorne.

“It’ll be the closest patio to the Blue River in Summit County,” owner Ranay Janaes said in May, just before the patio was installed. All that sits between her patio and the rushing waters is the Silverthorne bike path and a bit of shrubbery.

In the summer, the awning casts a cool shadow over the patio after 2 p.m. Janaes said, and those wandering or cycling the bike path can stop by for a cold beverage, a sandwich and a free ice pop — or, if the day’s just beginning, a warm latte, cranberry muffin and a hearty breakfast burrito anytime after 7 a.m.

Enza’s even has a happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, when one can splurge on a wide array of cocktails (many crafted from coffee beans) and wines. It can also host private events in the evening with a full dinner menu.

The 1-year-old Italian deli and coffee shop strives to create a beautiful, relaxed Mediterranean vibe, Janaes said. A stable of vegetarian and gluten-free options are available, and the restaurant always looks to use high end and organic ingredients, she said. She encourages diners to call ahead with their orders.

Broken Compass Brewing

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily; 970-368-2772; 68 Continental Court Unit B-12; 520 S. Main St., Breckenridge; BrokenCompassBrewing.com

If you’re looking for good brews with things to do, checking out Broken Compass Brewing would be a place to start. Their two locations on the north and south side of Breckenridge offer awesome views, laid back vibes and fun tailgating activities like cornhole and giant Jenga.

“It’s the perfect place for a post-hike drink in the sun,” Daniel Miller-McLemore of Broken Compass said. Furry friends are welcome, too.

The original location at the north end of town has 13 beers on tap, including staples like the coconut porter and ginger pale ale. It also has an amazing view of Peaks 7 and 10 from its wide-open patio.

But if Peaks 9 and 10 are more your taste, you can also check out its fresh-faced Main Street location at the south end of Breckenridge. There, guests can take in the hustle and bustle of Main Street, and enjoy a few drinks within walking distance of both downtown and Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Broken Compass does not have happy hour specials, but Miller-McLemore does say, “We always have a happy hour vibe.”

