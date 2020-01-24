Winners announced for 30th International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge

Team Mexico won the 30th annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge with its sculpture "Greed." It's the team's second consecutive win.

Zach Hooper / Breckenridge Tourism Office

BRECKENRIDGE — The winner of the 30th annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge — for the second year in a row — is Team Mexico with its sculpture “Greed,” according to the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

The sculpture features a gluttonous king in the act of devouring food while sitting in a pile of it. The work aims to remind us that “there is a thin line between wanting more and having enough.”

The team comprised captain Carlos Migues Ramirez Pereyra, Georgina Gonzalez, Jessie Armand and Marianne Paquette.

Team Great Britain placed second at the International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge with its creation “Nice to Meet You.”

Zach Hooper / Breckenridge Tourism Office

Winning silver was a team from Great Britain with its amusing sculpture, “Nice to Meet You,” which depicts two playful pups “greeting each other in the way that dogs always do.” The team was composed of captain Philippa Unwin, Mark Luscombe, Patrick Barker and Andy Clark.

Team Wisconsin placed third at the International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge with its sculpture “Duality of Life.”

Zach Hooper / Breckenridge Tourism Office

Winning Bronze this year is an American team from Wisconsin with its presentation of “Duality of the Soul.” The sculpture of a dual-faced deity “represents the duality within all of us.” The team comprised captain Bob Lechtenberg, Joshua Jakubowski, Adam Turner and Michael Lechtenberg.

Sixteen teams from around the world competed this week to hand-carve 20-ton blocks of snow into enormous, intricate works of art. Artists were allowed to use only hand tools, creativity and inspiration to bring their ideas to life.

Fans can vote for the People’s Choice award at gobreck.com through Saturday.