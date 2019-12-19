Winners from Frisco Wassail Days announced
The Frisco Wassail Days event, which took place from Nov. 30 through Dec. 8, featured 63 local businesses that served cups of hot wassail. Visitors of the businesses voted for their favorite wassails, and the results are in:
- First place: Frisco Lodge
- Second place: Rivers Clothing Co.
- Third place: Colisco Wearables
- Fourth place: Re/Max Properties of the Summit
- Fifth place: Next Page Books and Nosh
“Wassail Days happen with charm and heart because of Frisco businesses,” Frisco Director of Marketing and Communications Vanessa Agee said in a news release. “They make wassail for nine days, constantly throw out the welcome mat and still tend to the day-to-day of running a business. It is astounding that so many Frisco businesses embrace this celebration with such enthusiasm and generosity.”
