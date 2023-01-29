Winners of 32nd International Snow Sculpture Championships announced in Breckenridge following 94 hours of hand-carved artistry

A member of Team Wisconsin Tomczak is seen working on their snow sculpture in downtown Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Lauren Swanson/Courtesy of Breckenridge Tourism Office

The winners of the 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships — hosted in the town of Breckenridge — were announced Friday, Jan. 27, capping off a 94-hour challenge that saw teams of artists from around the world hand-carve towering structures amid bitterly cold temperatures. Awards were presented by Toyota officials during a ceremony Friday night hosted in the Riverwalk Center.

Team Bavaria (Germany) won the gold medal for their sculpture, “Sub-Zero-Gravity.” The design is “inspired by the concepts of concrete art and minimalism and plays not only with the nature of the snow in its given circumstances, but even more with its gravitational properties,” according to a press release from Lauren Swanson, public relations director for the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

Team Breckenridge (USA) won silver for their “Ullr” sculpture while Team Lithuania won bronze for their piece, “Warn(m)ing Clouds Intersect.”

In total, 12 teams representing eight countries — Germany, Italy, India, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Lithuania and the United States — worked between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27 to create a “temporary outdoor gallery,” in downtown Breckenridge outside the Riverwalk Center.

“Winning sculptures were chosen based on technical skill, creativity, expressive impact and adherence to the original submission,” the press release states. “The result is one of the world’s most prestigious snow sculpting events, known for the pristine, high-quality snow, and the spirit of culture and camaraderie.”

Sculptures will be on display through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Tiger Dredge parking lot outside the Riverwalk Center.