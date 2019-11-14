Winter comedy series begins on Friday at Warren Station

John Novosad will perform at Warren Station on Friday for the start of this year’s winter comedy series. Also known as Hippieman, Novosad grew up in Boulder and is based out of Denver.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

KEYSTONE — Once again, Warren Station and Denver’s Comedy Works are bringing comedy to Keystone. Friday, Nov. 15, is the first of five in the venue’s winter series of stand-up.

Comics performing Friday are John Novosad, aka Hippieman, and Aaron Urist.

Novosad grew up in Boulder and is based out of Denver. He’s performed in clubs, theatres and bars across the country for more than 30 years. Novosad has appeared on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” and in 2017, he performed at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival and Big Sky Comedy Festival.

Aaron Urist will make an appearance at Warren Station on Friday for the venue’s winter comedy series. Urist has his own show called Crush City, which he runs with fellow Denver comic Jordan Doll.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

Also based out of Denver, Urist has performed across the nation such as Denver’s Comedy Works, the Hollywood Improv and the Nerdmelt Theatre. His own show, Crush City, which he runs with fellow Denver comic Jordan Doll, features performers from Denver and beyond. A regular at the High Plains Comedy Festival, he has opened for comics such as Kyle Kinane, Ron Funches and others.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 at Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets start at $15 in advance and are $20 the day of event. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and tickets can be purchased at warrenstation.com.

The series continues Dec. 20, Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and March 20.