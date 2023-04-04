Winter conditions close Loveland Pass, I-70 eastbound lanes near Summit County on Tuesday

A Colorado Department of Transportation LiveView camera shows vehicles along Loveland Pass around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The pass closed due to safety concerns.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

Wintry weather closed major highways and mountain passes Tuesday, April 4, in Summit County.

As of 1 p.m., Interstate 70 Eastbound was closed from the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels to Silverthorne, and U.S. Highway 6 was closed at Loveland Pass, according to CoTrip.org. I-70 Eastbound near Georgetown is also closed.

The I-70 closure is due to a jack-knifed commercial vehicle while Loveland Pass is closed due to safety concerns, the website states.

