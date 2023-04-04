Winter conditions close Loveland Pass, I-70 eastbound lanes near Summit County on Tuesday
Wintry weather closed major highways and mountain passes Tuesday, April 4, in Summit County.
As of 1 p.m., Interstate 70 Eastbound was closed from the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels to Silverthorne, and U.S. Highway 6 was closed at Loveland Pass, according to CoTrip.org. I-70 Eastbound near Georgetown is also closed.
The I-70 closure is due to a jack-knifed commercial vehicle while Loveland Pass is closed due to safety concerns, the website states.
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information is made available.
