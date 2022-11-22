Winter Dew Tour picks Copper Mountain Resort for world-class competition from Feb. 24-26

Red Gerard reacts to his final run in the men’s snowboarding slopestyle final at Copper Mountain’s Dew Tour on Dec. 18, 2021. Gerard took first place in the event with a score of 93.25.The Winter Dew Tour will return to Copper Mountain Resort Feb. 24-26.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

After speculation throughout the ski and snowboard community, Copper Mountain Resort and the Winter Dew Tour announced Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, that the world-class competition and festival will return to Copper from Feb. 24-26.

Featuring Olympic-level skiers and riders, spectators can witness some of the biggest tricks and jumps right in Summit County’s backyard, free of charge.

Spectators will have a front-row seat to the slate of competitions, and they will also be able to access the Dew Tour’s fan-based activities throughout the three-day event.

For those who cannot make the event, the Dew Tour will be livestreamed in its entirety on DewTour.com , the Dew Tour YouTube page, Facebook Live and other major platforms.

Numerous 2022 Olympians competed at last year’s Dew Tour, including Shaun White, Maddie Mastro, Eileen Gu, Valentino Guseli, Hanna Faulhaber and Alex Ferreira, along with Summit’s Red Gerard, Chris Corning and Taylor Gold.

A start list for this year’s competition has yet to be released.