Winter motor vehicle rules on White River National forest begin Monday
Fee collections at Vail Pass Winter Rec Area to start Nov. 28
The White River National Forest’s winter motor vehicle use season begins Monday, Nov. 23.
Per U.S. Forest Service rules, all wheeled vehicles — including bikes — are limited to plowed routes or designated routes open through special order.
Winter motor vehicle use maps identify routes and areas designated for “over the snow” motor vehicle travel, such as snowmobiles. The maps are free and available at all ranger districts or online.
The Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area will not begin fee collections until grooming starts Saturday, Nov. 28. Day passes are $10 and season passes are $65.
For more information about winter travel in the White River National Forest, visit FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver.
