Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31
Sky-Hi News
WINTER PARK — Your Halloween costumes this year better be warm because Winter Park just announced it will open Oct. 31 — its earliest opening ever.
The announcement came via an email sent to the resort’s snow report email list. A press release that came Thursday afternoon read that at least two base-area lifts and a handful of trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Lifts will open 30 minutes early on Saturdays and Sundays this year.
Jen Miller, Winter Park spokesperson, said in a phone call at 12:15 p.m. that the snow stake at the resort is measuring 16 inches of the white stuff, but that the resort hasn’t yet announced an official total. Bottom line: Start gearing up now for a fluffy Halloween day.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
