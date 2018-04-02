Winter Park considers DNA testing dog feces at new apartment complex

The town of Winter Park is considering instituting DNA testing for dogs at the newly built, town-owned Hideaway Place apartment complex in response to a number of owners failing to pick up after their pets, according to Winter Park Housing Manager John Crone.

Renters received an email from Crone last week detailing issues the complex has had with dogs, from failing to pick up dog waste to failing to properly register them. While no decisions have yet been made, Crone said the town is considering DNA testing as a possible deterrent for those who don’t pick up after their pets.

“We have not instituted DNA testing yet,” said Crone. “It’s just a possibility. What we’re trying to do is get ahead of any problem before there is a problem.”

Crone noted that the town would try other methods before moving into DNA testing such as providing free bags to dog owners, and working to educate tenants. DNA testing will only become necessary if the problem persists.

The apartment’s lease includes provisions for pets that require owners to register their dogs with the county and town, provide vaccination records and to supply a sample of their dog’s DNA.

Winter Park isn’t alone in the fight against dog feces.

Similar tactics are being taken in places like Breckenridge where government-owned apartments are dealing with the same issue. Crone stressed that the possibility is only being considered at the one location.

“This is certainly no town-wide program,” said Crone. “Just landlords in a six-month-old building trying to make sure there’s good neighbors.”