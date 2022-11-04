Winter Park forecast calls for 4-8 inches of snow Thursday into Friday as more regional ski areas prepare to open

The base of Winter Park Resort is seen from the gondola.

McKenna Harford/Sky-Hi News

WINTER PARK — The National Weather Service forecast for Winter Park as of Thursday predicts 4-8 inches of snow will fall in the area Thursday into Friday. Granby is expected to get between 3-6 inches through Thursday night, with a few scattered snow showers earlier in the day on Friday.

While Winter Park opened Monday, Oct. 31, Grand County’s other ski destination, Granby Ranch, will not open until Dec. 10. Resorts around the state will fill the gap in between.

In Clear Creek County, Loveland Ski Area opened Thursday, becoming the third to open after Arapahoe Basin and Keystone opened ahead of Winter Park in late October. The next resort to open in the region will be Wolf Creek in Pagosa Springs, which opens Friday.

According to Colorado Ski Country USA , 11 more resorts will open in November, including Breckenridge and Vail (Nov. 11), Copper Mountain (Nov. 14), Steamboat (Nov. 23) and Aspen Snowmass (Nov. 24).

Granby Ranch will host an opening day event at the Base Lodge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10, according to the resort’s website. Winter Park currently has four lifts and four runs open, all in the Winter Park Territory.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .