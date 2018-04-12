Winter Park Resort announces a two-week extension for skiing the Mary Jane Territory

There are still moguls to be skied and C-Lot parties to be had, because the Mary Jane is staying open late.

Winter Park Resort announced today that the Mary Jane Territory will remain open until May 6, two weeks after the rest of the mountain is slated to close. The Spring Splash & Bash celebration schedule hasn't changed, and will conclude on the closing weekend of April 21 and 22.

This is the third year in a row that the Mary Jane's season has been extended, and the second time in the last three years the season entered into May. A list of exact terrain and lifts that will be open will be released closer to the end of the month.

Loveland and Arapahoe Basin are the only other ski areas in the state expected to be open into May.