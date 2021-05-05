Winter Park Resort extends season at Mary Jane

After already extending the winter season once at Mary Jane, Winter Park Resort has announced another extension.

Recent snowfall, including 8 inches in the past week, has allowed the resort to keep the Super Gauge spinning on the Mary Jane side through May 16. The resort had previously extended the season through May 9.

Riders should keep in mind that only intermediate and advanced terrain will be available May 10-16. The Winter Park side of the resort closed April 25.