Winter Park Resort opens with new app, no free paper trail maps

This image from the Apple Store shows iPhone screenshots from the new Winter Park Resort app.

Courtesy screenshots

GRANBY — Winter Park Resort opened for the season Wednesday, Nov. 17, with three lifts, three trails and a new app, but there won’t be any more printed trail maps unless guests are willing to buy them.

New this year, resort officials are beaming about an improved digital experience for guests that’s helping reduce Winter Park’s impact on the environment.

The Winter Park Resort app will make most resort services available via a smartphone. On it, guests also will be able to access digital trail maps, or they can download one directly from the website. According to the resort, by eliminating free printed trail maps, Winter Park will save more than 12,000 pounds of paper.

Recognizing the commemorative value of a paper trail map, the resort will still offer souvenir trail maps for sale in most retail locations throughout the village.

Additionally, the new Winter Park Resort app will offer turn-by-turn directions around the base, stat tracking including days and vertical feet skied, online ordering for food and drinks, group messaging, real-time trail and lift updates, and the ability to purchase lift tickets, lessons, rentals and more.

Guests will also be able to see where they are on the mountain and where their friends are.

Beyond that, there will be more physical and digital signs across the resort, so guests have more ways to see trail maps and navigate the mountain.

The free Winter Park Resort app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .