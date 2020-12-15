Winter Park Resort to launch reservation system to address large crowds

Long lines at Winter Park Resort are pictured Saturday, Dec. 12.

Courtesy photo

GRANBY — Winter Park Resort is launching a reservation system for skiers and riders after opening earlier in December to large crowds.

The new reservation system will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and passholders will need reservation starting Saturday, Dec. 19.

“The health and well-being of our employees, guests and community remain paramount, and we must manage the number of people in the resort in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort president and chief operating officer.

Vail Resorts — which owns Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort in Summit County — was the only major resort operator in Colorado to announce a ski reservation system ahead of the season, but Vail Resorts has had its own headaches.

An unseasonably warm and dry fall has made it difficult for ski areas to open additional terrain, with either man-made or natural snow, to accommodate holiday crowds. The lack of terrain compounded with capacity restrictions led to canceled reservations at Breckenridge last weekend.

“We’re asking for everyone’s patience and cooperation this winter as we navigate ever-changing restrictions, while still offering an excellent guest experience,” Foulkes said. “We have planned for many contingencies, and we’re ready to do whatever it takes to help stay safe and stay open.”

Winter Park, which is owned by the city of Denver, is operated by Alterra Mountain Co., which owns Steamboat, a resort that has not implemented a reservation system. Both resorts use the Ikon Pass.

Passholders can make reservations through their accounts and reserve up to 10 days at a time. The process for individual lift tickets remains the same because they are dated and booked 48 hours in advance.

Winter Park continues to ask guests to avoid peak times such as weekends and holidays in favor of midweek trips whenever possible. Other guest guidelines are laid out in the resort’s Shred Another Day program, including wearing face masks, distancing in lines and avoiding gathering.

“A reservation system will help guests plan ahead and help ensure the best possible experience once they arrive,” resort officials said in a news release.

