Winter Park Resort’s Trestle Bike Park delays opening due to excessive rainfall

Winter Park Resort/Courtesy Photo

While rain is a blessing in Grand County, it can be a curse for bike parks. Winter Park Resort has postponed their opening date of Trestle Bike Park . Originally set for June 16, Trestle’s new opening date is to be determined.

In a news release, the resort stated that the bike park trails have been heavily impacted by precipitation. Winter Park has experienced heavy rainfall over the past two months, with no sign of stopping. On top of this, frequent cloudy days have kept the sun from melting snow and drying the ground.

“May precipitation was 125% of average, and June precipitation is 140% of average for the month to date – resulting in saturated ground and impacts to bike trails,” the resort stated.

On their Facebook page, Trestle Bike Park wrote that they need to wait for the park to sufficiently dry out, to prevent wear and tear on the trails or maintenance closures.

“Our trail crew has been working non-stop to clear snow, re-work trails, and mitigate the higher-than-average run-off,” they wrote. “Current predictions show that this pattern of rainfall is expected to continue.”

The park added they plan to update bikers on trails conditions and an expect opening date early next week.

Bikers waiting eagerly to hit the trails once they’re ready can look for opening-day updates on TrestleBikePark.com or on Trestle’s Facebook page. For more information about the resort’s summer activities and For more information regarding Summer Activities and Venture Out Fest on June 16, visit WinterParkResort.com .

