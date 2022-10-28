Winter sports films — including multiple Travis Rice snowboarding features — are slated to screen at The Eclipse Theater starting next week
The Eclipse Theater in Breckenridge will begin to screen a slate of adrenaline sports films next week, including “That’s it, That’s all,” “The Fourth Phase,” “Magic Hour,” and RedBull’s “Art of Flight.”
Out of the four-film slate, three of the movies are Travis Rice snowboard films.
“That’s it, That’s All” is “dedicated to everything snow-boarding, Travis Rice and a dream team crew set out on a seek-and-destroy operation for the new zone, the new trick and the new perspective on the sport,” according to IMBD.com. It will screen at The Eclipse on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Saturday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 10.
“The Art of Flight” focuses on redefining what is possible for a snowboarder in the mountains, according to IMBD.com. The movie is being shown on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Thursday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 6.
“The Fourth Phase” is all about Travis Rice’s journey with snowboarding and will be shown on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5.
“Magic Hour” features a star-filled cast of riders and will have a one-night showing on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Tickets can be purchased on the The Eclipse Theater website, BreckFilm.org/TheEclipse.
