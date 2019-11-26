Winter storm blasts Colorado; fatal accident on Interstate 70 near Vail

A pedestrian crosses snow-covered Broadway near Colfax Ave. in downtown Denver on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, 2019.

Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post

The snowstorm barreling across Colorado on Tuesday morning is hitting the Front Range the hardest but also impacting travel in the mountains along Interstate 70.

I-70 was closed Tuesday morning in both directions due to a multiple-vehicle crash at milemarker 170 near EagleVail involving a HAZMAT vehicle, according to the Vail Daily Fatalities have been reported.

The highway is expected to be closed most of the day. Traffic is being redirected to Highway 6.

More than 1,000 passengers spent the night at Denver International Airport as a snow storm pummeled the area, according to The Denver Post. There had been 474 cancelled flights and 25 delays as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Post reported. Denver area snow totals from overnight accumulations combined with more snow today are expected to be in the 12-18 inch range, once the snow finally finishes up on Tuesday afternoon.

Traveling the highways for the holidays Tuesday has been discouraged by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol as the winter storm moves across Colorado. It is expected to clear out by the afternoon, then another storm is forecast to hit the state Wednesday and last through the Thanksgiving weekend.

Heather Jarvis contributed to this report.