Winter storm brings a few inches to Summit County; more snow on the way

A winter storm that started Wednesday brought a few inches of much-needed snow to the area, and it’s not quite done yet. The skies looks to be clearing up for the rest of today — the National Weather Service is calling for only a 20 percent chance of snow this morning before 10 a.m. — with mostly sunny skies the rest of the day.

Tonight, however, will bring a 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 p.m., with snow lingering into Friday morning. The National Weather Service is forecasting another 2–4 inches of new snow may fall before sunrise.

Moist northwesterly flow aloft over Colorado will keep snow going in the mountains on Friday. Additional accumulations of 3 to 5 inches will be possible before drier conditions are expected to return over the weekend.

Beaver Creek was the big winner this morning for Vail Resorts, reporting 10 inches of new snow in its 24-hour total. In Summit County, Breckenridge Ski Resort reported 5, while Keystone Resort is reporting 4. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 3 inches in the last 24 hours, while Copper Mountain Resort reported 4.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz reported this morning in his forecast that this weekend and most of next week will be dry, but then a significant storm should arrive on Jan. 19-20. There will likely be multiple storms to close out the final 10 days of January, he said.