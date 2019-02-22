Winter storm brings road closures, traction laws

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: Interstate 70 has reopened at Exit 205. Roads remain slick so use caution while driving throughout the county

As snow continues to pound Summit County, several road closures and traction laws are currently in effect.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound I-70 recently reopened at the Eisenhower Tunnel following a crash just west of the tunnel. Additionally, eastbound I-70 is currently closed at Exit 205 in Silverthorne due to multiple crashes and weather conditions.

Passenger vehicle traction laws are currently in effect on I-70 between Silverthorne and Bakerville, and from Copper Mountain to Vail. Commercial vehicle chain laws are in effect on US 6 at Loveland Pass.