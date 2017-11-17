Winter storm creates chaotic road conditions, closing Interstate 70 at Copper, Silverthorne, Vail Pass and Empire Junction

UPDATE: Interstate 70 is closed at Copper Mountain due to adverse conditions.

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at exit 205 at Silverthorne due to multiple spin outs.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed due to spun out vehicles on Vail Pass. Westbound lanes are closed at Empire Junction.

Safety Closure- #I70West @ Copper Mtn.,MM 190,b/c adverse conditions — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2017

CLOSED- EB I-70 @ Silverthorne,MM 205,b/cmultiple spun out vehicles;No estimate on reopening @ this time — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2017

CLOSED- EB I-70 @ Vail Pass,MM 184,b/c multiple spun out vehicles — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2017

CLOSED- WB- I-70 @ Empire Junction,MM 232,b/c adverse conditions;Expect extended closure — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2017

TRACTION LAW- EB/#I70West b/t Vail & Copper Mountain;Passenger vehicles R required to have snow or mud/snow tires,use chains/alternative tr — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 17, 2017

A winter storm watch was upgraded to a winter storm warning for Summit County and the surrounding areas and remains in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Snow intensity increased sharply from north to south this afternoon, reaching the I-70 mountain corridor by this evening as a strong cold front arrives.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected, with totals nearing 20 inches in some areas. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.