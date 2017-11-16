Winter storm expected to bring 6-10 inches to Summit County

A powerful winter storm is headed to Colorado's High Country.

A winter storm watch was issued for Summit County and the surrounding areas and remains in effect from late tonight until late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to begin falling later tonight, and become more widespread during the day on Friday. Snow intensity is expected to increase sharply from north to south Friday afternoon, reaching the I-70 mountain corridor by early Friday evening as a strong cold front arrives.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected, with totals nearing 18 inches in some areas. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

Joel Gratz, a meteorologist at the snow-forecasting site OpenSnow.com, says the heaviest snow will accompany the arrival of the cold front. And when that happens, snowfall rates could hit 1-to-2 inches per hour. That band of intense snow will start in the northwest part of the state, near Steamboat Springs, at about 1 p.m. Friday. It will reach the I-70 corridor area sometime between 3 and 5 p.m., Gratz predicts.

The image from OpenSnow.com shows the expected track of a heavy snowball band at about 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. The red line denotes the edge of the band as it descends southeast across the mountains.

The snowfall will curtail late Friday night, giving way to sunny skies Saturday.