Winter storm headed to Summit County mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the mountains of Summit County in effect from 6 a.m. to midnight Wednesday. Snow is expected, mainly from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night when the heaviest snow falls and temperatures turn colder. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected.

The forecast for today calls for a slight chance of rain/snow with a high of 46, according to the National Weather Service. The temperatures will then cool off as we head into the winter weather advisory period on Wednesday, where the high is 38 degrees and a low of 11. Thursday then calls for a chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high on Thursday is 28.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz is forecasting the best powder days for our area to be Wednesday afternoon (3-6"), Thursday first chair (6-12"additional). Gratz reports that another round of snow will push across the northern and north-central mountains again Thursday night through Friday afternoon, with 2-4 expected by early Friday morning. He expects the snow to continue falling during the day.