Winter storm may dump as much as 10 inches across the mountains

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern mountains. The National Weather Service estimates a snow dump of 5 to 10 inches across the mountains beginning on Thursday afternoon, while OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz has a more conservative 4 to 8 inch estimate. Gratz also cautioned that snowfall may be random depending on location, and to expect surprises at the high and low ends of the estimate.

Snowfall should begin Thursday afternoon or early evening and continue through Thursday night, offering good powder Friday morning.

Looking longer term, Gratz also predicted snowfall Sunday and possibly through Sunday night and Monday morning. Light snow may continue through Tuesday morning, with a dry stretch possible until Thursday.