Winter storm warning in effect until 6 p.m. tonight; avalanche danger is high throughout Summit County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect until 6 p.m. this evening, with an additional 4–8 inches expected during the day.

Snow will be heavy at times, with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour possible, according to the warning. Strong winds up to 50 mph will create low visibility in blowing snow. Travel today will be impacted, especially over mountain passes.

Snow, heavy at times combined with gusty winds will continue in the north central mountains today. Travel conditions will be difficult through this evening. For the latest road report from CDOT, call 511 or go to their website at https://t.co/uoUwxQXFoP #cowx pic.twitter.com/lss8I2jZ0N — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 15, 2018

Additionally, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has broadcast an avalanche warning in effect for portions of the northern mountains of Colorado, including the Front Range mountains, all of Summit County and areas around Vail.

Avalanche danger is high, at a level 4 of 5 near and above tree line. Snowfall and strong westerly winds on Thursday will overload the weak snowpack and result in large natural avalanches in many areas. Backcountry travel is not recommended.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz said in his morning report that most of this weekend will be dry, and the next storm should bring snow to most mountains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

“And this active pattern will likely continue through at least the end of February,” Gratz writes.