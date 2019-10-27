Winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday; storm totals of 6 to 11 inches expected
FRISCO — A winter storm warning issued for Summit County and surrounding areas Sunday morning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct 28.
According to the National Weather Service, light snow will continue on Monday, mainly in the morning, ending during the afternoon. Additional accumulations of up to 4 more inches are possible across the forecast area.
The National Weather Service advisory calls for snow accumulations of 6–11 inches by Monday afternoon.
The next storm is expected to hit Tuesday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 30. The NWS reports that significant snowfall amounts can be expected. Dry conditions are forecast Thursday, Oct. 31, through at least the beginning of next week.
