Winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday; storm totals of 6 to 11 inches expected

FRISCO — A winter storm warning issued for Summit County and surrounding areas Sunday morning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct 28.

According to the National Weather Service, light snow will continue on Monday, mainly in the morning, ending during the afternoon. Additional accumulations of up to 4 more inches are possible across the forecast area.

Snow will impact area travel through Monday morning. The mountains and foothills will see 8-10", with over a foot over the passes. Expect 4-6" on the I-25 corridor, and 3-5" on the adjacent plains. Snow will taper off Monday, but not before a difficult morning commute. #COwx pic.twitter.com/lr7sDMh6Cy — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 28, 2019

The National Weather Service advisory calls for snow accumulations of 6–11 inches by Monday afternoon.

The next storm is expected to hit Tuesday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 30. The NWS reports that significant snowfall amounts can be expected. Dry conditions are forecast Thursday, Oct. 31, through at least the beginning of next week.