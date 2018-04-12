Winter weather advisory goes into effect for Summit County at 6 p.m. tonight as spring storm rolls in

A powerful storm is expected to move into Colorado tonight into Saturday. Snow will first develop over the mountains late this afternoon into this evening, and then across the eastern plains by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to Friday 9 p.m. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected. This front will bring a return of snow and hazardous winter travel conditions to the mountains by this evening. The National Weather Service warns drivers to plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Friday. In addition, areas of poor visibility are likely. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

The high today is 53, dropping down to a high of 23 on Friday. After the storm clears, Sunday looks to be mostly sunny with a high of 48.

Although snow is on the way, Park County, the Front Range Foothills, and most of the plains of northeast Colorado are under a red flag warning today due to critical to extreme fire danger conditions.